WSAV Sports NOW: Get to know your Cure Bowl opponent

(WSAV) – Next weekend, the Georgia Southern Eagles take on the Liberty Flames in The Cure Bowl.

The annual college football bowl game played each December in Orlando, Florida with proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

We’re no strangers to the Eagles, but when it comes to the Flames, WSAV wanted to hear from someone more familiar with the team.

In this week’s episode of the WSAV Sports NOW podcast, Connor DelPrete is joined by Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell up at our sister station in Virginia, WFXR.

The Cure Bowl kicks of Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. at Exploria Stadium.