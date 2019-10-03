WSAV Sports NOW: Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama with AL.com’s Creg Stephenson

(WSAV) – Eagles fans, you’ll want to tune in for this one.

We’re recapping Georgia Southern’s game with Louisiana before their next one, set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

GS is up against South Alabama, so we’ve got Creg Stephenson, beat writer for AL.com, on the podcast to give some insight.

Plus, we’ve got a little something for you Braves fans to wrap up this episode.

Short on time? We’ve got the rundown for you:

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana recap (0:00 – 5:45)

Interview with AL.com’s Creg Stephenson about Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama (5:45 – 20:15)

Talking Braves playoff series against the St. Louis Cardinals (20:15 – 27:35)

If you’re on the go, listen to WSAV Sports NOW on your favorite platform: ApplePodcasts, Spotify or SoundCloud.