WSAV Sports NOW: Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama with AL.com’s Creg Stephenson

(WSAV) – Eagles fans, you’ll want to tune in for this one.

We’re recapping Georgia Southern’s game with Louisiana before their next one, set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

GS is up against South Alabama, so we’ve got Creg Stephenson, beat writer for AL.com, on the podcast to give some insight.

Plus, we’ve got a little something for you Braves fans to wrap up this episode.

Short on time? We’ve got the rundown for you:

  • Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana recap (0:00 – 5:45)
  • Interview with AL.com’s Creg Stephenson about Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama (5:45 – 20:15)
  • Talking Braves playoff series against the St. Louis Cardinals (20:15 – 27:35)

