WSAV Sports NOW: Georgia Southern, UGA football camps and pro contracts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – College football camp opens up this Friday at Georgia Southern. In episode four of the WSAV Sports NOW podcast, Ben Katko and Greg Talbott talk about what to look for and much more.

Watch the video above or listen on the go on iTunes, Spotify or SoundCloud.

Although Greg is eager to talk about the Season 15 finale of “The Bachelorette,” we are, in fact, sticking with sports.

Tune in to the first half for Georgia Southern and UGA camp expectations (until about 17 minutes in). In the second half, the guys are talking hypotheticals on incentive-based contracts for the pros.

Lastly, check the 31-minute mark for more on the viral Pirates-Reds brawl.

As always, stay tuned on Facebook and Twitter to get notified about WSAV Sports NOW.