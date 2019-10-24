WSAV Sports NOW: Georgia Southern recap with Savannah Morning News’ Travis Jaudon

(WSAV) – A lot to unpack on the podcast this week in Georgia Southern Football from their wild game against Coastal Carolina to the heartbreaking news of the death of Jordan Wiggins.

Special guest Travis Jaudon, Savannah Morning News Reporter, joined WSAV Sports Director Greg Talbott for this episode to discuss it all as the Eagles prepare for their game against New Mexico State.

Rundown of Episode 15:

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina recap (0:00 – 9:30)

Eagle Nation mourns loss of Jordan Wiggins, freshman offensive lineman (9:30 – 12:05)

Home game vs. New Mexico State

