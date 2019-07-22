WSAV Sports NOW: Eagles at Media Day, former Jenkins standout Middleton gives back and meeting your heroes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In episode three of the WSAV Sports NOW podcast, Connor DelPrete and Ben Katko break down the Georgia Southern Eagles appearance at Sun Belt Football Media Day, talk about a local football player spending his summer giving back and more.

Don’t have time to listen to the entire podcast? Don’t worry! The following is a full rundown of the podcast:

Initial Sun Belt Football Media Day impressions (3:50 – 16:50)

Breaking down key players on Georgia Southern’s Offense (16:50 – 21:30)

Full interview with former Jenkins QB Javonte Middleton about his “Get Going” charitable event (21:30 – 28:46)

Ben and Connor praise Javonte’s work and reminisce on memorable athlete interactions they had growing up (28:46 – 46:24)

