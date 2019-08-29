WSAV Sports NOW: College football preview of Georgia Southern-LSU, Clemson-GT, Vandy-UGA and more

(WSAV) – College football season is upon us and our hosts are chomping at the bit to talk Eagles, Dawgs, Tigers, Yellow Jackets and more.

Connor DelPrete, Ben Katko and Greg Talbott break down the college football games that matter to viewers in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. We’ve got everything you need to know about this week’s matchups: from the expectations of standout Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, to the massive test Georgia Southern faces on the road at LSU we’ve got everything you need to know about this week’s matchups.

Our hosts react to the coach press conferences leading up to gameday and make predictions for this week’s slate of games involving area teams.

Are you subscribed? The WSAV Sports NOW podcast is also available on your favorite listening platforms: ApplePodcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

Don’t have time to listen to the entire podcast? Don’t worry! The following is a full rundown of the podcast: