WSAV Sports NOW: Braves, ‘curses’ and Georgia Southern injuries

(WSAV) – Time to address the elephant in the room. The Braves were embarrassed Wednesday night in Game 5 of the NLDS and bowed out of the playoffs in disappointing fashion.

Is it too early to throw the “curse” word around? How did our crew handle last night’s game? We answer all those questions in today’s WSAV Sports NOW podcast.

Can’t stomach anymore Braves talk? Don’t worry, we talk Georgia Southern football and our favorite sports months too!

The following is a rundown of this weeks episode:

What happened to the Braves last night?! (0:00 – 13:30)

Two injuries to major contributors on the Georgia Southern football team (13:30 – 24:32)

October seems to have it all when it comes to sports on TV. But….is it the best sports month? (24:32 – 34:17)

