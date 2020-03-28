WSAV NOW Sports: Remembering ‘Coach Steve’

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The latest episode of the WSAV NOW Sports podcast dives into the life and legacy of Coach Steve Williams. After talking with the players and coach who knew him well, it’s clear the longtime Richmond Hill assistant coach touched the lives of many people in the Wildcats family.

Williams was killed in a car accident last Thursday. WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete sits down with former Richmond Hill basketball players and head coach Bill Henderson to hear stories about Williams and find out what made him so special to the program.