RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Fresh off a massive win over one of the top teams in Georgia, Richmond Hill head coach Matt LeZotte joins the WSAV NOW Sports podcast fired up!

Sports director Greg Talbott chats with LeZotte about the 28-11 win over Camden County, playing football during a pandemic, and what it was like to be back on the field.

Watch the video above or tune in on your favorite listening platform: ApplePodcasts, Spotify or SoundCloud.