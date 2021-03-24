PODCAST Ep. 61: March Madness talk and Club Car Championship tees off

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – March has involved a lot of, well, madness and the guys are back with a recap of what we’ve seen in both the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments.

Plus, the Club Car Championship tees off Thursday morning and we’ve got an exclusive interview with The Landings Club executive director Steven Freund. We ask him about his excitement for the tournament to begin, the challenges of hosting two tournaments in less than six month, his favorite spots on the course, and more!

Podcast rundown:

UGA, Georgia Tech, and South Carolina compete in NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament (0:00 – 7:00)

Why won’t the NCAA grant female athletes the same courtesy they do the male athletes? (7:00 – 12:45)

Recapping Georgia Tech’s first round loss to Loyola Chicago (12:45 – 17:09)

Liberty County’s Will Richardson and Davion Mitchell are having themselves a TIME in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (17:09 – 25:00)

Club Car Championship set to tee off Thursday morning (25:00 – 35:27)

Interview with The Landings Club executive director Steven Freund (35:37 – 55:56)

