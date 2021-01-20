PODCAST Ep. 52: New Blitz Border Bowl details and Team Lowcountry preview with Hilton Head’s B.J. Payne

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has forced WSAV to make a change of plans when it comes to the 2021 Blitz Border Bowl. Despite not having the game, the sports team here at WSAV is determined to shine a spotlight on some of the area’s best senior football players!

We’ve asked two coaches, one from Georgia and one from South Carolina, to pick rosters as if we were going to have a game this year! We are also proud to announce the ‘WSAV Sports Blitz Border Bowl Team Show’ will be airing on WSAV in the coming weeks. This 30-minute special, scheduled to air February 6th at 9:30 a.m., includes a roster reveal for each team and in-depth features on specific players for every position group.

Hilton Head High’s B.J. Payne is in charge of selecting Team Lowcountry. He jumped on the WSAV NOW Sports podcast this week to talk about what he thinks ‘would have’ happened in this year’s game, discuss a couple players on his roster, and more!

The WSAV NOW Sports podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts.