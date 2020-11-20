PODCAST Ep. 41: Playoff football?? Playoff football.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – South Carolina high school playoff football is in full swing and our crew was in the studio to break down some big wins from Beaufort and Whale Branch. Plus, we discuss some Player of the Year candidates, preview the SCISA state championships, and tell you what games you need to keep an eye on Friday night!

Listen to the podcast on SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify!

While you are here, check out the feature stories WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete did on Hilton Head Christian and Thomas Heyward as both teams prepare for their state title games.