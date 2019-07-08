Introducing WSAV Sports NOW: Your casual weekly sports talk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There’s only so much time to talk available to talk about sports in our newscast. If you know anyone from our sports department, you know the obsession with sports doesn’t stop when they are off the clock.

The sports team wants to loosen up their ties and have casual discussions about a variety of sports topics. This is where “WSAV Sports NOW” comes in. We are proud to announce the launching of this video podcast — a weekly segment highlighting local, regional and national sports stories that interest you.

Join WSAV Sports director Greg Talbott, WSAV Sports reporter Connor DelPrete, and WSAV Coastal Sunrise anchor Ben Katko every week for discussion on the hottest sports topics going on in our region and beyond.

In this week’s episode, the guys tell you what they envision for the podcast, discuss the U.S. Women’s World Cup victory, breakdown the Bananas All-Star Showdown, and more.

Watch the video above or listen on the go on iTunes, Spotify or SoundCloud.

Searching for a specific topic? The rundown of this week’s episode is as follows:

Vision for the podcast (0:00 – 4:06)

United State’s Women’s World Cup win (4:06 – 14:47)

Savannah Bananas All-Star Showdown breakdown (14:47 – 29:46)

All-Star Break Review: Atlanta Braves (29:46 – 37:04)

Home Run Derby: Predictions and memorable moments from previous derbies (37:04 – 41:29)

NBA Free Agency talk: (41:29-46:15)

