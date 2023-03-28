SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you feel like you have missed the Savannah Ghost Pirates, it is because they have been on the road for the past 19 days.

That’s nearly three weeks away from Enmarket Arena even though they have not played at home since March 19. They have only played three games during the time period. They went 1-2 during their on-the-road trip.

The lone win came against the Jacksonville Icemen on March 17. Despite the ups and downs of the season, coach Rick Bennet preaches a consistent message.

“Focus on the practice to make us better to get to the games,” Coach Bennett said. “I have to say the focus has been there. It’s just some nights you’re in your (third game in three nights) and the other team has not played. It just seems like we have caught teams pretty healthy and not as battle-tested going into the weekend.”

The Ghost Pirates return home Friday when they face the Atlanta Gladiators. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.