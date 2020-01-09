Daily Sports Rundown (1/8): Coastal Empire players eager for Blitz Border Bowl crown

(WSAV) – We’ve got a rivalry brewing in the Blitz Border Bowl, Saturday’s high school football game between the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Coastal Empire players say they’re ready to head into the game swinging — some eager to take the crown from the Lowcountry in double digits.

Now if you missed the Team Lowcountry feature, you can check that out here. But tonight at 10 p.m. on WSAV-CW and 11 p.m. on WSAV we’re all in on Coastal Empire.

Coaches say this might just be one of the most talented teams the Blitz Border Bowl has seen.

Beyond the bowl, we’ve got a lot to talk over on the sportscast from Jake Fromm to Georgia Southern’s interim athletic director.