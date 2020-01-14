Daily Sports Rundown (1/13): Clemson fans cheering on Tigers from Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The party is on in the Lowcountry!

The Beaufort County Clemson Club is hosting a watch party at FISH Casual Coastal Seafood on Hilton Head Island for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

With both teams undefeated 14-0, some fans said they’re nervous about the game against LSU. But that definitely isn’t stopping the club from having some fun tonight.

At 10 p.m. on WSAV-CW and 11 p.m. on WSAV, we’ve got more on the game and how the club is giving back to local students.

In the meantime, keep an eye on the live game blog here.