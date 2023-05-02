BUFFALO, NY (WSAV) — The Buffalo Bills have signed Poona Ford, a former Hilton Head High School graduate, to a one-year contract.

Although Ford went to college in Texas, he grew up in Pritchardville, S.C. right outside of Bluffton.

Ford has been an active member of the Lowcountry community, handing out turkeys to the Boys & Girls Club last November as well as hosting community events.

He has an impressive track record including five career playoff games with four starts, appeared in 46 career games, and totaled 181 tackles, 28 TFLs, 27 quarterback hits, and 7.5 sacks among other stats.

The move comes after Ford originally signed with the Seahawks as a free agent in 2018.