WSAV Sports NOW: Tigers thrash Edward Waters, Georgia Southern struggles

(WSAV) – The legend of the 2019 Savannah State Tigers football team grew Saturday afternoon with a 30-point win over Edward Waters. The WSAV Sports NOW podcast crew discussed the Tigers first winning season since 1998, what could have been if SSU was allowed in the conference championship, and more!

Also in the podcast, Georgia Southern didn’t show up to play in a road loss to Troy. Coach Chad Lunsford called it “embarrassing” and said this weekend’s home game against ULM will tell us a lot about this Eagles team.

Podcast Rundown:

Southern’s Struggles: Connor DelPrete and Greg Talbott recap Troy and look ahead to ULM (0:00 – 13:14)

Tigers wrap up historic football season (21:35 – end of podcast)

