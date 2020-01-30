WSAV Sports NOW: Super Bowl preview, remembering Kobe Bryant

(WSAV) – The big game is nearly upon us and the WSAV Sports NOW podcast crew breaks down everything you need to know about the 49ers and Chiefs. Known 49ers fan Greg Talbott tells us how San Francisco went from NFC West bottom-dwellers to a Super Bowl appearance. Meanwhile, Connor DelPrete and Ben Katko wonder if the Chiefs offense can be stopped.

The sports world was shaken to the core when Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others passed away in a helicopter accident Sunday. Greg, Connor, and Ben remember Kobe Bryant’s legacy and why the Lakers’ legend stood out off the court.

Podcast Rundown:

Super Bowl LIV Preview (0:00 – 27:30)

Remembering Kobe Bryant (27:30 – 41:36)

Watch the video above or tune in on your favorite listening platform: ApplePodcasts, Spotify or SoundCloud.