WSAV Sports Now: Southern demolishes State, Braves off-season frenzy

(WSAV) – For the second straight year, Georgia Southern football put together a dominating performance against rival Georgia State. Saturday’s win also marks the first win against the Panthers at Paulson Stadium.

WSAV Sports Now host Connor DelPrete sits down with Nolan Helmly, a Georgia Southern alum, who was in the band when the Eagles beat Georgia State at the Georgia Dome in 2014. Helmly talks about the significance of this rivalry from a former student’s standpoint and more.

Helmly also happens to be a die-hard Braves fan and dissected the flurry of offseason moves made by the front office so far.

Podcast Rundown

Braves offseason story: Key moves, holes left to fill and ideal free agency signings

Georgia Southern takes down Georgia State 38-10 at home

Don’t forget: you can listen to WSAV Sports NOW on ApplePodcasts, Spotify or SoundCloud.