Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Tom Kleinlein announced Tuesday the addition of Ole Miss to the 2024 football schedule. The Eagles will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, on Sept. 21, 2024 to take on the Rebels.

Georgia Southern and Ole Miss met in 2016 and are slated to play next year, as well.

For now, this is how the announced future non-conference slate stacks up through 2027:

2020 Sept. 5 - at Boise State (Boise, Idaho) Sept. 12 - vs. Campbell (Paulson) Sept. 19 - vs. Florida Atlantic (Paulson) Nov. 21 - at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

2021 Sept. 4 - Gardner-Webb (Paulson) Sept. 18 - at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.) Sept. 25 - at Florida Atlantic (Boca Raton, Fla.) Nov. 20 - BYU (Paulson)

2022 Sept. 3 - Morgan State (Paulson) Sept. 10 - at Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.) Sept. 17 - at UAB (Birmingham, Ala.) Sept. 24 - Ball State (Paulson)

2023 Sept. 2 - The Citadel (Paulson) Sept. 9 - UAB (Paulson) Sept. 16 - at Wisconsin (Madison, Wisc.) Sept. 23 - at Ball State (Muncie, Ind.)

2024 Aug. 31 - Boise State (Paulson) Sept. 21 - at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.) Oct. 12 - at BYU (Provo, Utah) TBA - Home vs. FCS

2025 Oct. 4 - Liberty (Paulson) TBA - Away vs. FBS TBA - Away vs. FBS TBA - Home vs. FCS

2026 Sept. 26 - Houston (Paulson) Oct. 10 - at Liberty (Lynchburg, Va.) TBA - Away vs. FBS TBA - Home vs. FCS

2027 Sept. 18 - at Houston (Houston, Texas) TBA - Away vs. FBS TBA - Home vs. FBS TBA - Home vs. FCS