WSAV Sports Now Podcast: Sun Belt Superlatives, GS vs. Minn. recap

(WSAV) – Georgia Southern football is in its bye week so our podcast crew decided to come up with a fun way to make predictions: superlatives!
As conference play approaches, Connor DelPrete and Greg Talbott debated potential Sun Belts champions, surprise teams and fraud teams.
The pair also discussed the wild Saturday game that was Georgia Southern vs. Minnesota, lessons learned from the Eagles’ loss and why this bye week couldn’t have come at a better time.
Are you subscribed? The WSAV Sports NOW podcast is also available on your favorite listening platforms: ApplePodcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.
Don’t have time to listen to the entire podcast? Don’t worry! The following is a full rundown of the podcast:
- Georgia Southern was seconds away from a win at Minnesota. What went right and what went wrong? (0:00 – 11:05)
- Sun Belt Superlatives: Best Dressed/Best on Paper (11:05 – 15:23)
- Sun Belt Superlatives: Most Likely To Be President/Most Likely To Win The Sun Belt (15:23 – 18:57)
- Sun Belt Superlatives: Most Spirited/Toughest Place To Play (18:57 – 24:10)
- Sun Belt Superlatives: Freshman of the Year/Potential Surprise Team Of The Year (24:10 – 28:14)
- Sun Belt Superlatives: Most Likely To Go Pro/Player To Keep An Eye On This Year (28:14 – 38:01)