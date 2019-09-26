WSAV Sports NOW: Georgia Southern – Louisiana preview, talking Braves pennant with a die-hard fan

(WSAV) – Georgia Southern is facing what may be its toughest home test of the entire year. Louisiana comes in with one of the best offenses in the country — yet the WSAV Sports NOW crew has reason to believe the home underdogs could spring an upset.

Plus, following the Braves clinching a second-straight National League East pennant, we bring in a diehard Braves fan to gauge his nerves as Atlanta heads into another postseason.

  • The last time Georgia Southern was not favored at home, they upset #25 Appalachian State. Hear why the Eagles face a much different test as home dogs this time around (0:00 – 13:03)
  • The Braves are playoff-bound! Is this team built for postseason success? Should fans be worried about another collapse? One diehard fan gives some insight on his nerves, what he likes/dislikes about the 2019 Braves and more.

