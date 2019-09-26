WSAV Sports NOW: Georgia Southern – Louisiana preview, talking Braves pennant with a die-hard fan

(WSAV) – Georgia Southern is facing what may be its toughest home test of the entire year. Louisiana comes in with one of the best offenses in the country — yet the WSAV Sports NOW crew has reason to believe the home underdogs could spring an upset.

Plus, following the Braves clinching a second-straight National League East pennant, we bring in a diehard Braves fan to gauge his nerves as Atlanta heads into another postseason.

Don’t forget! You can listen to WSAV Sports NOW on the go: ApplePodcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

Don’t have time to listen to the entire podcast? Don’t worry! The following is a full rundown: