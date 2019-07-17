WSAV Sports Now: Dawgs, road trips and bringing Dan Le Batard to Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Welcome back to another week of the WSAV Sports Now podcast with Connor DelPrete, Ben Katko and Greg Talbott.

The guys tackled SEC Media Day, sports road trip memories, a pitch to bring an ESPN radio show to a Savannah Bananas game and more!

Georgia Football Media Day: What do the Dawgs have to improve on to beat Alabama and why a pair of local guys could have a big impact (0:00-6:21)

Georgia Southern vs. LSU: LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said they aren’t looking past the Eagles week one. What’s the formula for GS to pull off an upset? (6:21-15:02)

Interview with Forest City Juniors: One of the top youth shooting teams in the country is headed to the national championships (15:02 – 24:31)

The Forest City Juniors interview made us think…what are your favorite road trip memories with your team growing up? (24:31-31:38)

Mike Ryan of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stuggotz praised the Savannah Bananas for its approach to baseball. Let’s get the Dan LeBatard Show with Stuggotz to a Bananas game! (31:38-35:41)

