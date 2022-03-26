SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Another basketball season has come and gone — and you know what that means. It’s time for 3Deep, a look at the top basketball players in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

A group of 30 players — 15 boys and 15 girls — stood above the rest to become the 2022 3Deep all-stars.

WSAV Sports is doing it NBA style, with first, second and third teams.

Take a look through the picks below. Click through to read full profiles and watch interviews with the players and their coaches.