SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Another basketball season has come and gone — and you know what that means. It’s time for 3Deep, a look at the top basketball players in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
A group of 30 players — 15 boys and 15 girls — stood above the rest to become the 2022 3Deep all-stars.
WSAV Sports is doing it NBA style, with first, second and third teams.
Take a look through the picks below. Click through to read full profiles and watch interviews with the players and their coaches.
3Deep Boys
First Team
G Zyere Edwards (St. Andrew’s)
G Elijah Coleman (Portal)
F James Dennison (Beaufort)
F D’Ante Bass (Windsor Forest)
C Jerald Colonel (Groves)
Second Team
G Antonio Baker (Johnson)
G Ty Dalley (Vidalia)
F Shamarrie Hugie (Beach)
F Leslie Black (Statesboro)
C Michael Dennison (Beaufort)
Third Team
G Brandon Howard (Thomas Heyward)
G Brayden Baker (Richmond Hill)
F JJ Hayes (Hilton Head Prep)
F Sean Cusano (Hilton Head Prep)
C Elyjah Thurmon (Bradwell)
3Deep Girls
First Team
G Hannah Cail (Calvary) S
G Mahkayla Premo (Calvary) S
F Veronica Sierzant (Islands) S
F Amani Hamilton (Johnson) P
C Abby Nicholson (Country Day) P
Second Team
G Taniyah Bowman (Bradwell) P
G Tamya Hutchinson (Hilton Head Christian) S
F Madison Lee (Statesboro) NR
F K’Lya Hankerson (Johnson) P
C Brianna Pelote (Woodville-Tompkins) NR
Third Team
G Kynew Barnwell (Whale Branch) S
G Madison Taylor (Southeast Bulloch) NR
F Aniya Smith (Claxton) P
F Morgan Kinlaw-Scott (May River) S
C Abby Peduzzi (Hilton Head Christian) S