WSAV NOW Sports Ep. 67: College athletes can make money in Georgia now + Golf talk with LowCoSports writer Brian Rietveld

(WSAV) – With Connor DelPrete on vacation, Andrew Goldstein solo hosts and reacts to the news of Gov. Brian Kemp signing a college athlete name/image/likeness bill into law. The bill would allow athletes in Georgia to make money from endorsements for the first time, but it isn’t everything it appears to be.

Then, LowCoSports golf reporter Brian Rietveld joins the podcast to talk about the Congaree Club, former Club Car champion Sam Burns’ performance on the PGA Tour, and some young Lowcountry golfers to keep an eye on.



TIME STAMPS



0:00-25:15 What HB 617 means for athlete compensation, and why one clause in the bill could undermine its purpose



27:05-37:00 Previewing the Palmetto Championship with Brian Rietveld. What is Congaree like and will it draw a good field?



37:01-50:11 Other assorted golf topics including: Sam Burns at the Valspar, what’s next for Lowcountry phenoms Max Green and Jonathan Griz, and the off-course life of a top golf prospect

