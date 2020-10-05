WSAV-CW to televise Benedictine at Ware County

Hi folks, WSAV Sports Director Greg Talbott here. Normally we don’t make a habit of treating certain Friday Night Blitz Game Of The Week broadcasts as more important than others…but sometimes, certain games are just on a different level.

That’s undoubtedly the case with Benedictine at Ware County. It’s the kind of high school football game most of the country can only dream about, and it may very well be the best matchup we’ve ever put on TV.

If you’re from the area, you’re well aware that these programs have two of the biggest and most passionate fanbases in eastern and south Georgia. The fact that they’re playing this game at historic Memorial Stadium in Waycross, deep in the Okefenokee Swamp, will only improve the atmosphere and heighten the anticipation.

Both the Cadets and Gators go into Week 5 undefeated and ranked in the Top 5 of their classifications (Ware plays in 5A, Benedictine in 4A). Ware has beaten three consecutive ranked teams to get to this point, and Benedictine has averaged 44 points per game, dominating every opponent other than a difficult Brunswick squad.

From a recruiting standpoint, this game has it all, especially at quarterback.

Benedictine signal caller Holden Geriner (class of 2022) is one of the hottest prospects in the country. He’s grown to 6’3, 215lbs and has matured into his position since last season. Colleges are now totally on-board, and he’s since received scholarship offers to play for Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, Auburn, West Virginia, Florida State and more. BC’s run a more balanced attack in 2020 so he hasn’t had to carry the team, but he’s looked awfully impressive to the tune of 730yds and 8 TDs.

And yet, Thomas Castellanos, the Ware County quarterback, may be the most electric player on the field Friday night. Richmond Hill head coach Matt LeZotte told me today Thomas is “one of the best players I’ve ever coached against in a game…dude is electric.” He’s already thrown for over 1000 yards in the first five games and ran for 500, totaling 17 TDs along the way. He’s received offers from Georgia Tech, Kansas, Coastal Carolina, Akron and Morehouse so far, although he’s receiving significant interest from Florida State, Duke, Louisville and more on social media. Expect more Power Five programs to come calling before this season is done.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on Benedictine receiver Trent Broadnax, who committed to Duke in the offseason, choosing the Blue Devils over other major programs like UCF, Colorado, Virginia and Wake Forest. On defense, watch out for Ware linebacker Michael Mincey who picked Vanderbilt over Mississippi State, South Carolina and more.

You can watch the telecast locally on WSAV-CW (check channel listings) at 7:30 this Friday night, and will be available worldwide at www.WSAV.com. We can’t wait to bring it to you!