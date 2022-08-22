HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Our Game of the Week broadcasts are supposed to be celebrations of high school football.



The fans, players, coaches, schools and bands of this area are second to none, and we want our live games to reflect it.



That unfortunately did not happen last week, but we hope we can get back to that this Friday with one of the best rivalries our area has to offer.



Liberty County and Bradwell Institute will renew their rivalry on Aug. 26 in Hinesville after their scheduled date for 2021 was canceled due to COVID-19. It was the first time in a decade that the two teams did not play each other.



WSAV was all set to broadcast that game, and we made a promise to both schools that we would be back next season. We look forward to fulfilling that promise on Friday night!



The Panthers are coming off an unbelievable 33-29 road victory over the Southeast Bulloch Yellowjackets after a successful Hail Mary with less than 10 seconds to go.



Bradwell Institute is coming off a 34-12 loss to Wayne County.



Join Andrew Goldstein and Andrew Davis at 7:30 p.m. on the CW for the full game broadcast of Bradwell Institute and Liberty County, followed by the Friday Night Blitz on WSAV during the 11 p.m. news.