SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – News 3 is excited to announce the return of the WSAV-CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week!



For the first week of the season, WSAV will head right down the road from its studios to Memorial Stadium for the matchup between the Jenkins Warriors and the reigning state champion Benedictine Cadets.



The game will be aired in its entirety on our CW channel starting at 7:30 p.m. Sports director Andrew Goldstein will provide play-by-play, while Lowcountry reporter Andrew Davis will join for color commentary.



Benedictine made an appearance on Game of the Week last season, topping Ware County 49-42 in one of the most exciting contests to have ever aired on our station.



This will be Jenkins’ first time on Game of the Week since the 2020 season, when they fell to Islands, 26-8.



News 3 broadcasts 11 full regular season high school football games throughout the season in addition to the Blitz Border Bowl All-Star Game in January.