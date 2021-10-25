WSAV CW Game of the Week travels to Southeast Bulloch for region clash

A COVID vaccine may be approved for children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the first week of November.

“When we began this pandemic one of the saving graces so to speak about all this was that we felt like kids were not impacted. What we’ve learned is that more children were infected than we knew, and we’ve also learned that with these newer variants that are more infective, children are becoming sick at an increased frequency and more ending up in the hospital,” explained Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Memorial Health.