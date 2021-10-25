Check the latest forecast

WSAV CW Game of the Week travels to Southeast Bulloch for region clash

BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) – The Region 3-3A title race is coming down to a photo finish, with three teams vying for the title.

Two of those teams meet in WSAV’s Game of the Week on Friday, Oct. 29. The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets (7-1, 3-1 region) are hosting the Windsor Forest Knights (4-3, 3-1 region) in a game that could very well decide the region.

Both teams are a half-game behind region leader Liberty County. If Windsor Forest wins their remaining two games, the Knights would win their first-ever region championship by virtue of a tiebreaker advantage over the Panthers.

Southeast Bulloch could also still win the region with victories in its last two games and a loss by Liberty County against Beach on Friday.

WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein and veteran reporter Andrew Davis will be on the call starting at 7:30 p.m. on the CW.

This game is the second-to-last Game of the Week; there will be one more on Nov. 5 before the GHSA playoffs begin the following week.

