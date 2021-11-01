WSAV CW Game of the Week is headed to Blackshear for a region title bout

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. (WSAV) – Bitter rivals battling it out for a region title and the top overall seed for the playoffs? Yea, count us in.

Our final WSAV Blitz Live Game of the Week (sad, we know) will feature the Appling County Pirates traveling to play the Pierce County Bears in a crucial region matchup. The winner of this game will bragging rights and, most importantly, the Region 1-3A crown.

Both teams come into this regular season finale with undefeated region records, but Pierce County has won the last three matchups against Pierce County.

Will the Pirates seniors, led by University of Georgia commit Darris Smith, finally get one over the Bears? Or will Pierce County’s senior class sweep this rivalry series?

Find out Friday night!

WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein and veteran reporter Andrew Davis will be on the call starting at 7:30 p.m. on the CW.