SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Did you miss our College Football Kickoff Special this past Saturday? Well now you can rewatch it in all of its glory!



Join sports director Andrew Goldstein and weekend sports anchor Corey Howard as they break down the Dawgs, Eagles and Tigers with sit-down interviews and stories zeroing in on our local players.



We’ll have coverage of all three of these schools’ opening games on WSAV this Saturday during our 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts as well!