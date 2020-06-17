World’s top golfers excited to return to Hilton Head; day 2 of practice rounds at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – With less than 24 hours until the start of the 2020 RBC Heritage, it’s safe to say some of golf’s top talent looks forward to getting back on the course for real competition.

“That’s what we want. We want to play against the best field week in and week out,” world’s top golfer Rory McIlroy said Wednesday. “The silver lining is all the top guys are going to play more often moving forward. That’s a good thing for the tour and for us and the people at home watching.”

The coronavirus pandemic put the PGA Tour on hold and forced officials to switch up the order of its event schedule. Reshuffling may have helped the RBC Heritage bring in its strongest field yet because the tournament doesn’t fall on the week following the Masters.

While the event may look different with no fans all week, the players’ opinions of the course and this tournament remain the same.

“Hilton Head has that vibe where it’s very relaxing and a place I look forward to,” Dustin Johnson, returning to Harbour Town for his third straight year, said. “I need to come out and have a few good weeks to kick off this restart.

“I haven’t played a lot of golf — this is my sixth tournament of the season so it’s time for me to start playing well.”

The new schedule has brought back familiar faces who otherwise would miss out on South Carolina’s only PGA Tour stop.

“I was excited that I would be able to come back to Hilton Head. It’s a special place and I love the golf course,” Rickie Fowler, who mbade his PGA debut at the 2008 RBC Heritage, explained. “It’s not bombs away and find [the golf ball].”

“You have to play certain spots and it can play tricks around here in the trees,” he continued. “It’s a fun place and I’m excited to be back.”

