HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The RBC Heritage field now stands at 143 players after the world’s No. 3 ranked golfer Rory McIlroy decided to pull out of the tournament for unspecified reasons.

But even with his absence, the field is loaded with talent. John Rahm is the headliner, the current Masters Tournament champion and world No. 1 player.

Scottie Scheffler, world’s No. 2, is also in the field.

Tournament Director Steve Wilmot said players love coming to Hilton Head Island because of the great environment.

“We’re not sitting back and patting ourselves on the back,” Wilmot said. “We realize this is a great opportunity for us to showcase to the world that we have one of the premiere events in the PGA Tour. We want those guys coming back.

“There’s 20 players that haven’t been here before. Theres’s 20 caddies that haven’t been here. There’s 20 families that haven’t been here before. We want them to come back and experience something that is pretty special the week after the Masters.”

The opening ceremony is set for Tuesday at noon. The pro-am will start Wednesday.