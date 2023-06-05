HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island has the chance to be a part of history as Patrick Koenig attempts a new world record, playing 500 golf courses in one year.

Koenig’s adventure started as fundraiser for First Tee in 2018. While fundraising for the organization, Koenig heard about the record for the most golf courses played in a year. That number is 449.

At the start of 2023, Koenig decided to shot for the record. Currently, 150 days into the year, Koenig has already played 241 courses. His stops in South Carolina include several Hilton Head beauties, such as Harbour Town Golf Links, Heron Point, Palmetto Dunes, and the Palmetto Hall.

When it comes to breaking the record, Koenig still does not understand exactly what he will feel in the moment.

“Will I break down and start crying? Possibly. Will I high-five everybody and just run around like a mad man? That could also be it,” Koenig said. “It’s exciting, but that’s what it’s about. To find out what that feels like and what it would be like to do something like that.”