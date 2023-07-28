SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Woodville-Tompkins High School is welcoming its new basketball coach.

Travis Priddy, the new boys’ basketball coach, believes he has the best job in the Savannah area.

The Wolverines are known for their successful program over the past couple of seasons. Two years ago, they were able to advance to the Final Four.

The boys’ basketball team also made the state quarterfinals and won the region championship just a year ago.

Although Priddy was hired in July, he has yet to meet his players but plans to once school is back in session.

When Coach Priddy was asked about the pressure to continue the program’s success, his response was, “There’s some pressure there, but none more than I put on myself or we put on ourselves as a team.”

The official start date for boys’ basketball practice in the state of Georgia is set for Oct. 23.