GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday afternoon, Woodville-Tompkins came back against Savannah High after falling into a 2-0.

Woodville-Tompkins found themselves in a similar situation earlier in the season against Savannah High. Woodville-Tompkins trailed 2-0 in the best of five on Sept. 7.

The Wolverines came to win that match 3-2.

On Thursday, Woodville-Tompkins did it again, climbing out a 2-0 hole and winning three straight sets to take the match 3-2.