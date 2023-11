SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Woodville-Tompkins boys basketball team remained unbeaten after a 63-58 win over Savannah Country Day on Day 2 of the Joe Greene Tournament at Beach High School on Nov. 21.

Woodville-Tompkins trailed going into the fourth quarter. They used a full court press to create turnovers and score quick points.

The next game for Woodville-Tompkins travels to Brunswick on Nov. 25. The next match for Savannah Country Day is Nov. 28 at Bulloch Academy.