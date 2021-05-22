Woodville-Tompkins grad Preston Crisp to play basketball at South Carolina State

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There aren’t many better basketball players to come out of the Hostess City in recent years than Woodville-Tompkins star Preston Crisp.



The Class of 2019 Wolverine grad will take his game from junior college to Division One next season; specifically, South Carolina State in Orangeburg.



“I previously got offered by the old coaching staff at South Carolina State,” Crisp said. “The new coaching staff called me…they were all showing heavy interest in me, calling me every day until I made a decision. They were showing me love even though I hadn’t visited campus.”



Crisp averaged 12 points per game on 44.3 percent shooting and 42.3 percent 3-point shooting for East Georgia State, a two-year school in Swainsboro, this past season.



Although he felt like he had the skills to play Division One basketball, Crisp did not get any DI offers out of high school. Instead, he made the most of his junior college opportunity and is thankful for having done so.

“I know every kid wants to be a Division One player right away because I was the same way,” Crisp said. “If you don’t have the opportunity right out of high school, I would advise [high school kids] to take the JUCO route. You get two years of experiencing new things and getting your game better.”



“There’s a lot of Division One players in the JUCO level right now. The competition is not easy and I would expect it not to be. East Georgia is a Division One JUCO. The Georgia League in the junior colleges is top notch. It’s top competition.”



Crisp put up more than 20 points per game as a senior at Woodville-Tompkins to go along with 8.3 rebounds per game and 3.3 assists per game.