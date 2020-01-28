Woodville-Tompkins basketball works to embrace ‘Mamba Mentality’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In its first practice since learning the news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, the Woodville-Tompkins boy’s basketball team honored the ultimate competitor in a fitting way.

Getting after it on the basketball court.

“I told them you have no excuse to not work hard,” Wolverines head coach Lenny Williams explained. “The words ‘Mamba Mentality’ means going after something you want and doing anything to strive to achieve that.”

Many Wolverines players said they idolized Bryant growing up and remember when they first started to emulate his moves.

“I try to mimic his game when I’m in my games,” point guard Bruce Bailey Jr. said. “The way I handled the news was I got in the gym and worked ten times harder.”

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you more from the Wolverine’s practice.