GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Woodville-Tompkins’ 2022 boys 4×400 meter relay team received their championship rings after winning state last year.

The team consisted of Jalil Coast, Jordan Haskell, Alex Loyd, and the anchor, Nate Anderson. Woodville-Tompkins’ 4×400 relay team won the GHSA Class 2A State championship with a time of 3:23:23.

However, the team’s great accomplishment did not receive much recognition last year. Therefore on Monday, the school set up a ring ceremony and invited the previous graduates back to the campus (Coast and Loyd), so they could give each other of them the recognition they deserved.

“It feels great,” Loyd said after receiving his ring. “It feels like something to remember our accomplishments and what it took to get there.”