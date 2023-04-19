HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Xavier women’s golf team captured the 2023 Big East Women’s Championship on April 19 at Riverton Pointe Golf and Country Club. Creighton’s Katherine Lemke won her second consecutive individual title.

Xavier, who shot +29, won a record fourth straight conference title. The Musketeers were 16 shots better than second-place finisher Georgetown. Creighton finished third at +54. St. John’s was fourth at +78. Seton Hall rounded out the top five at +81.

On the individual side, Lemke fired a 73 in the final round. The sophomore is the first golfer in Big East history to repeat as champion. Over the three-day tournament, Lemke shot 219. She was two shots better than Georgetown’s Gabriella Gilrowski. Coming into the tournament, Xavier’s Emma McMyler was the favorite. The junior was the leader after day one but finished tied for fourth after shooting eight over for the tournament.