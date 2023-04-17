HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Xavier junior Emma McMyler enjoys a slim lead after the first day of competition at the Big East Women’s Championship at Riverton Pointe Golf and Country Club on April 17. As a team, Xavier enjoys a comfortable lead.

McMyler carded at 74, which was one shot better than her teammate Kara Carter. Overall, Xavier has four players in the top five after the first 18 holes.

As a team, Xavier holds a 13-shot lead over Georgetown. Seton Hall shot +38 as a team with St. John’s one stroke worse. Creighton is one stroke worse than St. John’s.

Xavier is the favorite based on regular season performance.

The second round continues tomorrow at 8 a.m. The final pairing tees off at 9:30 a.m.