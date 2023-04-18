HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Katherine Lemke carded a 67, the lowest round of the tournament, on Day 2 of the Big East Women’s Championship at Riverton Pointe Golf and Country Club. She vaulted into the lead. On the team side, Xavier enjoys a comfortable lead.

Lemke, who was the medalist for the 2022 championship, came into form in the second round. She carded seven birdies on the day. Xavier’s Emma McMyler was the day one leader. She is currently in second after turning in her second consecutive round of 74.

On the team side, Xavier still enjoys a comfortable lead heading into the final day. They lead by 12 strokes over Georgetown and Creighton, who are tied for second.

The third and final round is April 19.