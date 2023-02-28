HILTON HEAD, S.C., (WSAV) – The University of South Carolina and Lousiana State University women’s teams are tied for the lead after the first round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Long Cove club on Feb. 27.

Both teams currently sit at -1. Auburn is in third at +1. The defending champion, Wake Forest, is tied with Baylor in fourth at +7.

On the individual side, Megan Schofill of Auburn leads at -4. Ingrid Lindblad of LSU is right behind at -3. Mathilde Claisse of South Carolina is tied with two other players in third at -2.

The tournament continues through March 1.