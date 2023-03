HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina’s Mathilde Claisse took home the individual title at the 2023 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate held at Long Cove Club from Feb. 27 through March 1. Claisse shot 69-69-70 for the event. The senior was able to hold off a strong push on the final day from LSU’s Edit Hertzman, who shot 67 on Wednesday.

On the team side, LSU won by four strokes over the Gamecocks. LSU was +6, while South Carolina was +10. Georgia finished tied for 10 at +29.