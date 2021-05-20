Windsor Forest’s Shamar Norman signs with Middle Georgia Prep for basketball

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Windsor Forest standout and 3Deep All-Star selection Shamar Norman put himself in position for a college scholarship Thursday afternoon by signing with Middle Georgia Prep in Barnesville.



“It was the best opportunity for me to fit in and play my role,” Norman said. “I’m just trying to find an opportunity to get better.”



Norman says he will play point guard at Middle Georgia Prep. He and junior forward D’Ante Bass formed a dynamic duo that scored most of the Knights’ points. Even though it was Norman’s day, he made sure to talk about how he and Bass motivated each other.

Even on his big day, @shamar_norman made sure to share the love with his teammate @Thedantebass.



“During my first playoff game, he didn’t feel like playing,” Norman said. “We were feeling the same way. I was trying to talk to him and trying to get him going. He ended up with thirty or twenty-something that game.”



(Bass ended up with 21 points in that game against Upson-Lee.)



Norman averaged 17.3 points per game and 2.8 assists per game as a senior. The dynamic guard helped Windsor Forest come within a point of the 3A state title game; the Knights fell to Cross Creek, 77-76, to end their season in the semifinal round of the playoffs.