Windsor Forest’s D’ante Bass visits UGA and South Carolina, hopes to make decision in August

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Anybody that watched a Windsor Forest game the last two years could hardly miss D’ante Bass’ impact.



The Knight put up eye-popping numbers in his junior year, averaging 16.4 points per game and seven rebounds per game while leading Windsor Forest to within a point of the state title game.



Even though the 2021-’22 season does not begin for several more months, the six-foot-seven Bass is putting in more than his share of work with the Atlanta Celtics AAU team.



“The main thing I wanted to work on is my confidence,” Bass said. “I know I can do a lot of things, but sometimes I lack the confidence to do them. That’s the main thing; speaking, just stepping up and being a vocal leader.”



Bass took his first two unofficial college visits within the last several weeks: one to the University of Georgia and another to the University of South Carolina.

Had A great Unofficial Visit at The University of Georgia 🐶❤️! Ps.. Happy birthday to me 🎉🎉🎉 @TomCrean @John_Linehan12 @UGABasketball pic.twitter.com/TgmO3F2A2U — D’ante Bass (@Thedantebass) June 16, 2021

“It was my first visit and I really did like the environment and how the coaches treated me,” Bass said about his UGA visit. “I really enjoyed it. (Head coach Tom Crean) had my film and he told me where he thought I would fit in the system and things of that nature.”



Bass had equally kind things to say about South Carolina head coach Frank Martin.



“He’s really genuine,” Bass said. “He was the first coach to offer me in person and I really enjoyed that. He told me he still wanted to build a strong relationship.”

Although Bass has several other offers, including power conference schools such as Virginia Tech and Georgetown, he does not have any other visits scheduled.



Bass says he hopes to makes a college decision in August.