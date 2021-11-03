Windsor Forest’s Abasi Scott commits to Northern Illinois

When Windsor Forest has needed a big play this season, they’ve turned to Abasi Scott over and over again.



Now the talented wide receiver and cornerback will be making those plays at the next level.



Scott announced on Tuesday that he is committing to the Northern Illinois Huskies as a member of the incoming freshman Class of 2022.

“I would like to give a special thanks to my coaches for pushing me to be the best that I could be and seeing my full potential,” Scott wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “Last but not least, I would like to give the BIGGEST THANKS to my mom for always being there from the moment I started this and never missing a game.”



Scott will have company from the 912 in DeKalb; Beach running back Antario Brown is a freshman on the Huskies’ football team.



Windsor Forest will finish its regular season on Friday against Savannah High. They will be either the third or fourth seed in the GHSA Class 3A playoffs, which will start on Friday, Nov. 12.