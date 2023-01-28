BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – Windsor Forest High School edged out New Hampstead for first place at the Chatham County Invitational, 225-219.

It all came down to the last match, when Windsor Forest and New Hampstead were neck-and-neck on the leaderboards. Kylan Daniels, an undefeated 285-pound wrestler for Windsor Forest, took on the big and strong Malachi Chestnut out of New Hampstead.

As the time clock began to tick down in the final match of the evening, Daniels found a way to pin Chestnut and secure the win for his team.

“I’m glad I was able to bring home the first place trophy,” Daniels said. “I’ll look back on this in a few years and be like yeah, I did that. It feels nice. I worked hard for this.”